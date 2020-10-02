After Brittany, the South and the East should also suffer the consequences of storm Alex, notes France 2, Friday 2 October. 11 departments have been placed in orange vigilance. The Alpes-Maritimes, for their part, are placed in red vigilance because virulent rains and strong winds are expected. To anticipate the arrival of Alex, all schools have also been closed in this department.

For Laetitia Zamparini-Ricci, manager of an event agency and mother, this situation reminds her all too well of confinement. “In this period of Covid, we avoid asking too much of the grandparents and I am lucky to be able to work from home“, says this woman who therefore home schooled her two sons. In addition, beyond educational institutions, transport is all being cut, reports journalist Alexandra Lay, live from Nice (Alpes-Maritimes).