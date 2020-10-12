In a college in Roquebillière, in the Alpes-Maritimes, near the flooded area, children returned to school for the first time on Monday, October 12, ten days after the passage of storm Alex. However, about half of the college students at this establishment are stranded at home for lack of a practicable road.

So, a physical education and sports teacher improvises a homework help session. “We have to. I arrived this morning, I knew there was no gym”, Comments Laura Lorenzo. “At least we know that everyone is fine”, Explains a student, happy to find some of his friends. For families who have to stay at home, home classes are being organized, although for the younger ones, it will take time to realize the scale of the disaster.

The JT

The other subjects of the news