After the violence of the exceptional floods this Friday, the entire valley of the Nice hinterland is in shock. Storm Alex leaves behind a landscape of desolation. Mud, a lot. Houses washed away, bridges cut, roads that collapsed… Entire villages in south-eastern France and northern Italy were devastated. The witnesses recount scenes of desolation. According to the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes, the balance sheet, on the French side, was, on Monday, a death, a motorist found in his car submerged in Saint-Martin-Vésubie (Alpes-Maritimes), and eight missing people. Add to this sad toll thirteen people “Supposedly missing”. The Alpes-Maritimes firefighters also speak of a dead person found in Italy, near Ventimiglia. In northern Italy, bad weather left two dead, a volunteer firefighter and a man who drowned when his car fell into a river. The president of the Alpes-Maritimes department says “Very very worried about the final results”. Ditto for the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes, Bernard Gonzalez, who estimated at the microphone of BFMTV that “The toll was going to increase, given the extent of the damage”. The latter did not hesitate to compare the landscapes to “A bombardment”. And to specify that “The priority is to evacuate people who want to leave this theater of war in which they have been living for two days”.

Faced with this “extraordinary” situation, solidarity is organized

Water, food, medicine, baby food, toilet paper, shovels to clear the rubble … Monday, very early in the morning, about ten trucks each loaded with a ton of basic necessities took the direction of the valleys of Vésubie and Tinée, via temporary tracks, worked by the metropolis of Nice. A precious road, which will make it possible to multiply the means in order to restore water, sanitation and electricity as quickly as possible, of which 8,000 households were still deprived on Sunday, but also telecommunications, to break the anguish of the isolation. “We have not been able to establish contacts with all the municipalities”, specified the prefect Sunday evening at a press point. Earlier in the day he had spoken of a situation “Non-standard”.

In total, the firefighters (about a thousand) rescued 560 inhabitants. If some towns could be served by land, others could only be supplied yesterday by air, like that of Venanson. According to the prefecture, some 400 people have been evacuated by helicopter since the start of the airlift. And the evacuations are continuing. Monday, it was the turn of the retirement home of Saint-Martin-Vésubie. Patients from Tende hospital were also to be transferred to Nice hospital.

Emmanuel Macron should visit the Alpes-Maritimes in the middle of the week. On Saturday, it was the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, who traveled to Nice, where he expressed his “Deep concern about the final balance sheet”. In the meantime, on the spot, the inhabitants try as best they can to get together and solidarity is organized: inhabitants offer emergency accommodation to those who no longer have any. In Fontan, the population has set up a common pot for food. Nearby, two engineer regiments from Gard and Besançon are busy clearing the road. The task is immense. You have to clear tons of mud, stones, tree trunks and debris.