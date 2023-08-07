Storm | A Finnish man was traveling on a train in Sweden when the carriage started to fall – “I wondered for a few seconds”

Finn Hannu Hämäläinen was aboard a passenger train when its two carriages derailed in central Sweden on Monday.

in Sweden woke up on Monday to the rains and thunderstorms brought by the Hans storm. The storm caused damage even during the day.

The heavy rains of the night and morning caused, among other things, the collapse of a railway embankment in central Sweden south of Hudiksvall, where two carriages of a passenger train derailed on Monday at noon.

Finn Hannu Hämäläinen says that the passengers evacuated from the train walked about a kilometer along the route guided by the rescue authorities.

From Stockholm There was also a Finn on board the train on the way to Sundsvall Hannu Hämäläinen. He says that the train left Stockholm a couple of hours late due to electrical problems. It already stopped many times on the way.

“I can’t say how much speed the train had, but luckily it wasn’t traveling at top speed. There started to be some humming and rumbling and I instinctively looked to see what was going on. Suddenly the train started to fall,” he says.

“Suddenly it happened, so that I didn’t even notice it. I wondered for a few seconds, but very quickly people started looking around to see if others were okay. Everyone started helping each other.”

Hämäläinen noticed that the train was tilted, and the person’s belongings were scattered in the carriage.

“Of course, people had time to freak out. It quickly became clear that everyone was in good condition according to the eyes. However, it took quite a long time for us to get off the train.”

The rescue route also had to be waded from time to time.

Rescue authorities guided passengers evacuated from the train towards charter buses. Because the train derailed in the middle of the forest, the walk was still about a kilometer.

“The walking route was broken here and there, and in some places you had to wade. The streams had overflowed, so there has been a lot of water. Now the rain is over, and I’m sitting on the bus on the way to Sundsvall”, Hämäläinen said early Monday evening.

He estimates that it will take several days to clear the tracks.

“The train journey became such an adventure. The staff and the rescue authorities handled the situation just fine, although they could have helped us passengers off the train a little faster. However, no one died. It could have been much worse.”