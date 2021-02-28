The priest of the collegiate church of San Miguel de Alfaro, in La Rioja, the storks that have colonized the roof of the temple, far from driving him crazy, make his life happy. «97 ‘official’ nests, which means that there are months of June that gather up there until 400 copies», He details in a rush. He was warned about it three years ago when he moved to this parish, where the sermon sometimes competes with the scandal that comes from the heights in the mating season. The invasion is of such caliber that they have had to restore the roof, of 3,000 square meters, “And remove up to four containers of filth, among branches, feathers and depositions”. In return, there is the spectacle of seeing them throw themselves in search of branches, mud and rags with which to model their nests; or shrews, insects and voles that roam the banks of the Ebro.

Carlos Esteban Hernando, who is the name of the parish priest, speaks of “excellent neighborhood”, knowing that these ‘squatters’ are good for tourism and for the Church, which last year, in the midst of a pandemic, raised 3,000 euros with which restore the altarpiece of the Jesus of the Sweet Name, whose polychrome wood, why deny it, was made of foxes. Only one thing keeps you awake: the safety problem posed by the nests in the eaves, the last one on the main door, which forced the Rioja Department of the Environment to take action on the matter and avoid “a misfortune.” Imagine, a nest of 300 kilos plummeting into the void at the exit of the twelve o’clock mass.

The fact is that neither in Alfaro nor in many other towns in Spain where this emblematic bird nests have they had to wait for San Blas to experience this situation. The proverb is on the way to becoming outdated and there are thousands of ciconia, as experts refer to them, which already in December begin to take positions in apses, cranes and wooded areas. There are even those who spend here all year round, renouncing the natural call that summoned them before south of the Sahara. between the months of August and December, after passing in motley bands through Tarifa and the Strait.

A claim difficult to ignore



The III Winter Stork Census, prepared by SEO BirdLife, has even dared to number them, no less than 37,556 specimens. They wander through garbage dumps, mountain ranges and rice fields knowing that they will not lack food to take to the peak , thus saving a trip to regions where persistent droughts and predators make their journey a challenge. A change in habits that are certainly not shared by swallows or swifts, whose food base is insects and which maintain their flight plans.

Blas Molina is the SEO BirdLife biologist who has prepared the report based on field work during the month of October -when the migratory flow is minimal- in feeding areas and roosts, and in which more than 2,000 volunteers have collaborated. . The situation of the species has nothing to do, he assures, with that experienced in the mid-1980s, when barely 7,000 specimens were counted.. The strict protection regime granted to storks has contributed to this. Eggs or chickens cannot be hunted or touched, and when prudence advises relocating a nest, you must have permission from the Administration (the Penal Code provides jail terms of up to 2 years for those who destroy or remove them in breeding season).

«80% of the populations prefer to stay in the Peninsula and Morocco because their livelihood is assured. Garbage may not be as appetizing as the locust plagues common in the Sahel – their preferred prey – but it saves them long journeys. ‘ It is what scientists call the trophic resource, dumps with food in abundance that attract not only this species, but also red kites, gulls or jackdaws. The solution is especially suitable for storks, cranes or ducks arriving from Central Europe, where the weather is more severe and food is scarce. either from being under a meter of snow or on frozen lakes. This strategic situation is what has made Spain – and Portugal – the largest cyclone sanctuary on the continent, a position that only Poland is capable of contesting.

Nevertheless, the report also offers chiaroscuro. Among the conclusions, Molina emphasizes “the effects of human activity on biodiversity.” And it is that “stork populations have grown – it is estimated that some 5,000 more specimens have hibernated compared to 2004 – but much less than expected.” Moreover, territories such as Extremadura or Andalusia, until now undisputed fiefdoms of this species, have begun to show a negative trend, with falls in Cáceres (-82%), Badajoz (-51%) or Seville (-63%), while wintering populations are beginning to become more common in the north, in Catalonia, Aragon and Navarra, following the trail left by the Ebro river.

The technician attributes this trend to the “progressive closure of landfills”, a slogan that emanates from the directives of the European Union, and that “translates into changes in the waste management model and an increasing valorization of them.” Also in the evolution of crops, «moving from the irrigation model -for example, rice- to a rainfed one, more intensive and profitable for the farmer, where plantations of woody species -such as olive trees and trees are increasingly present. almond trees- and in which, when bad herbs are scarce, the presence of insects decreases, one of the foundations of the feeding of storks.

The increasing presence of photovoltaic parks throughout the national geography does not help either, “Occupying areas that were previously dedicated to crops, which affects this and other species”, which leads the biologist to advocate for energy solutions “more balanced and compatible with biodiversity and the environment.”

José María Corrales is also a biologist, in his case from the University of Extremadura, and his diagnosis of the situation does not differ from Molina’s. “There are storks all year round now, but not necessarily in the usual locations.” He gives as an example Cáceres, his city, declared a Monumental Complex and Special Protection Area for Birds (ZEPA). Here, this species has always adorned cattails and bell towers, but the census of specimens has shrunk dramatically in recent years. The reason, he says, must be sought “in the closure of the landfill that was on the outskirts, and that has traveled more than 20 kilometers.” A lot of distance for some birds whose needs have been covered has made them too comfortable.

Landfill transfer



The dominant males have already taken positions – in San Mateo, in the church of Santiago, in the cathedral – after leaving their winter quarters, many in the same nests that they occupied seasons ago. «They are stubborn and their chickens take good note. Within three or four years, when they have reached sexual maturity, they will dispute the nest with their mother if necessary to create their own offspring, something hard but that happens in nature ».

The competition, however, is decreasing. “The result of moving the landfill is obvious. In 2000 we had 270 breeding pairs in the old town. That population fell to 150 in 2009, and last year it just plummeted. Only five came to breed. A disaster”. The storks change scenery, because even the countryside seems to have turned its back on them. «In the past it was common to see these birds in the fields, side by side with the farmers, devouring the shrews, voles, slugs and snails that the plow uncovered. Now, irrigated crops are gone, many replaced by photovoltaic power plants.

Still, it is the black storks that get the worst of it. The last census dates from 2017 and certifies that there are only 388 couples in the entire country. Settled in the Tagus, Guadiana and Guadalquivir basins, their populations avoid – unlike their cousins, the white ones – inhabited nuclei and seek refuge under the cover of trees and rocky areas. In the Red Book of Vertebrates of Spain they are listed as an endangered species, although they came to be at risk of extinction. They may not come from Paris, but they could use a joy.

In context 80% of the adult storks that reach the Peninsula and Morocco do not continue to Mali and Burkina Faso, where this species traditionally wintered. Only the youngest specimens undertake a journey that takes a month to go and a month to return. Parents take turns caring for the eggs The copulations have already started and last for a week and a half. Chickens are born in the first half of March, with 30 or 32 days of incubation. 9.5 out of every 100 chickens born in Spain and migrating to Africa survive the first year of life, compared to 47.8% of Central European chickens that choose to stay here. The survival rate rises to 50% on your second trip. A protected bird According to the Penal Code, the removal or destruction of nests can carry penalties of up to 2 years in prison if carried out during the reproduction period. You cannot hunt this bird, nor touch the eggs or chickens. 388 Pairs of black storks remain in Spain, according to the last breeding census carried out in 2017, one third in Cáceres. The species is in danger of extinction.