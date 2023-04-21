The collision on the A28 last Tuesday was caused by nesting storks.

The storks have made a nest on a road portal above the highway near Staphorst. There are, of course, a lot of babies to bring to all believing righteous families.

Plates

A passing motorist looked at the storks on the nest and not at the road. That’s where it went wrong. Opposite RTV Drenthe reports stork expert Frits Koopman that Rijkswaterstaat must place signs along the road. Those signs should then say: Look at the road and not in the sky.

Frits indicates that those plates had better be ordered, because once they make a nest in a certain place, they will return to the same place every year. You will never get those storks away.

Storks on the highway and railway

Incidentally, a road portal is not the only place where people struggle with stork nests. The NS is also experimenting with it to ensure that they do not nest above the track.

Storks are smart birds, because when the Dutch Railways placed nesting poles next to the track, the birds removed their nesting material and simply built their nest above the track.

Road safety

Rijkswaterstaat is also busy with it. It’s more common, but they’re only taken out when the nests are right over a lane. They are allowed to stay next to the lane. Removal is only allowed outside the breeding season and also costs a lot of money.

The moral of the story? Don’t look up, but ahead of you on the road.

