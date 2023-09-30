Francesca Brambilla, the Bonas of Avanti unaltro, recently announced that she will soon be a mother for the first time: the Instagram post

It is with beautiful photos and a long and sweet post on social media that Francesca Brambilla announced that she was expecting her first time. The model, show girl and deejay, famous above all for the Bona Sorte dresses worn in the Canale 5 program ‘Avanti unaltro’, is over the moon waiting to become a mother.

Born in Bergamo on March 15, 1992, Francesca Brambilla became passionate about the world of fashion and entertainment from a very young age. In fact, she has participated in many beauty contests both in her region and on the Romagna Riviera.

His name has also circulated several times in magazines gossipthanks to the different relations had with some characters who were also well-known in the world of entertainment. To name a few, the rapper Guè Pequeno, the DJ Ilario Alicante, the former tronista Alessandro Zarino and Stefano Laudoni, ex of his colleague Valentina Vignali.

Brambilla owes her success mostly to the program, not only to social media, where she has a million followers (on Instagram). Next Anotherwhere for two seasons she played the role of Good luck. This year she was replaced by Sophie Codegoni.

Francesca Brambilla’s announcement

Life is absurd and wonderfully unpredictable, a love that turned out to be unexpected, from a handshake, to a look, and everything can change your life. We are pleased to share an even more exciting chapter in our story. The last year has brought with it wonderful changes, shared smiles, efforts, infinite patience but with a bond so deep that it made every moment unforgettable. Now, with a little heart that beats together with ours, we are thrilled to announce that we are joyfully awaiting the fruit of love between the two of us.

These are very sweet words written by the show girl in the tender announcement of her first pregnancy. Then, a sweet dedication also to the one who made her fall in love and who is giving her the immense joy of becoming a mother: