She achieved global success thanks to the role of Alice Cullen in the Twilight saga: today Ashley Greene prepares to become a mother

Despite her young age, she is already one of the most popular actresses of the Hollywood star system. Ashley Greenefamous for her starring role in the Twilight saga, is also made into a sentimental garment and a few days ago she announced to the world that she will soon become a mother for her first time.

Credit: ashleygreene – Instagram

Some couple shots and a declaration of love for her husband and towards the life that leaves you breathless. This is how Ashley Greene, the much-appreciated American actress, shouted to the world of her her joy of becoming mom for the first time.

In caption the post reads:

I love you more than I have ever loved anything and somehow my heart keeps expanding to love you EVEN more. I can’t wait to see you sharing your light, your love and your passion with our baby.

Of course these words are addressed to her life partner, her husband Paul Khoury. He is also an actor, with whom she has been married since 2018 and who is now about to give her the greatest joy for a woman, that of becoming a mother.

Ashley Greene’s life and career

Credit: ashleygreene – Instagram

Ashley Michele Greene was born in Jacksonville, Florida, February 21, 1987 and is an American actress. After attending high school in her hometown, she moved to Los Angeles at 17 to follow her dream of acting.

Dream that crowns to the great, debuting in the world of the show in some music video clips before and in TV series then.

The big break, which she makes great use of, comes in 2008, when he was 21. In fact, that year she was hired for the role of Alice Cullen in Twilight, a film based on the book by Stephenie Meyer.

Credit: ashleygreene – Instagram

In 2009 she returned to the big screen, again as Alice Cullen, in The Twilight Saga: New Moon. Saga that comes completed in 2010 with the third chapter The Twilight Saga: Eclipse and in 2011 and 2012, when the two parts of the last chapter are released: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn 1 and 2.

In 2009 she found herself the victim of an episode of revenge porn, when some of her photos circulated on the web that portrayed her completely naked. In that case she Ashley started a legal process.