The great heat has arrived and, according to forecasts, it will continue for the next two weeks. “Even medicines fear the heat and for this reason, in summer, a few more precautions are necessary to store them correctly”, warns the Italian Medicines Agency, which has published a vademecum on the subject. While the package leaflet is the point of reference for each medicine and indicates the exact methods and temperatures of storage, there are however some general principles that are good to keep in mind, the agency reminds us. In general, Medicines should be stored in cool, dry environments at a temperature below 25°C.



For this reason, when traveling it is good practice to have refrigerated bags. If you keep them in the car, it is good to remember that the passenger compartment is cooler than the trunk. On the plane, however, it is better to carry life-saving drugs in your hand luggage together with your prescriptions, adds the AIFA. However, it is necessary to take into account the rules regarding the transport of liquids in your hand luggage. For some drugs, however, special storage conditions are necessary. Insulinfor example, must be stored in the refrigerator at a temperature between 2 and 8 °C. Other drugs that are particularly sensitive to temperature variations are those for the thyroid, contraceptives and other hormonal medicinesIn any case, it is best to avoid exposing medicines to heat sources and direct sunlight.

One thing to keep in mind is always the appearance: if it seems different from usual it is best to consult your doctor or pharmacist before taking it. It is also important to check whether the medications you are taking are compatible with sun exposure. Some – especially cortisone creams, gels, solutions or sprays – can cause photosensitivity reactions such as dermatitis or eczema. In these cases, exposure to the sun should be avoided. Finally, a piece of advice for when travelling. Whatever the season, it is best to carry medicines in their original packaging. It is useful to protect them from light and humidity and, furthermore, in case it is necessary to purchase the drug, the package can be of assistance in communicating with local doctors and pharmacists, concludes the AIFA.