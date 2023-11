Nerea Adly García Murcia Friday, November 17, 2023, 01:06



| Updated 01:55h.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The writer and professor Isabel María Abellán (Cartagena, 1961) today presents her latest book, ‘Lost Childhood and Other Stories’ (La Fea Burguesía). A skein of 24 stories about the consequences of wars, the role of tireless teachers or adventures on uninhabited islands. …

This content is exclusive for subscribers