Telegram founder Pavel Durov announced the appearance of the stories feature in the messenger. He reported this in his Telegram channel on Monday, June 26th.

According to him, the decision was made based on the requests of users of the service. After the introduction of the new function, it will be possible to determine the circle of people who will be able to view stories, reports NSN. They will be available to everyone, only to the contact list with exceptions, to individuals, or to the friends list.

You can also determine the display time for stories yourself: for 6, 12, 24 or 48 hours, writes RT. It will also be possible to leave stories forever and make text captions, writes life.ru. In addition, it will be possible to tag other people in stories, publish photos and videos in them.

In addition, there will be support for recording on two cameras at once – rear and front, clarifies the site. kp.ru. It is specified that users will have the opportunity to repost messages from channels.

Stories will be located at the top of the application above the list of chats. Currently, the new feature is at the testing stage, the update will become available to users in early July, the TV channel reports. “360”.

In May, Alexey Lukatsky, an information security expert at Cisco Systems, gave recommendations on how to protect your Telegram account from theft.

According to him, the main way to steal Telegram accounts is by sending the user a link to a third-party site that asks for a code. Thus, scammers get the right to change the password from the account.

In order not to fall for this trick, the user does not need to follow links from unknown users and channels, and you should never tell anyone a one-time code, regardless of the communication channel.