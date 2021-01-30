-Mah, you have to read Murakami

The boy came home from school with Tokyo Blues in the backpack and somewhat disappointed in his mother.

-How did you not read it yet?

The scene occurred a few years ago, when the teenager was just starting high school, and it was repeated a few days ago, with another author. Turning the last page of Canada, Richard Ford’s book, he reached out very determinedly over his mother’s nightstand and dropped the copy there.

-Read them

At what point do children stop listening to the Once Upon a time What did you tell them so many nights to start recommending you books?

That of Murakami and the “novelty” of Japanese shook all the shelves of the family structure that winter afternoon, and even school. How does the Literature teacher ask you to read about suicides at that age? And sex! The WhatsApp group of parents even remained agitated during those days. But nothing prevented the adolescent from going ahead with the defense of the author and the “re-coded teacher” who had made him discover a unique book, a marvelous story about the road to maturity.

And that of Richard Ford? The main character is also a young man. He is forced to go out into the world, alone and as he can, fleeing a crime committed by his parents. Until he arrives in Canada to open up a new life, an adult life. And there is the story, on the bedside table, ready to be read at the suggestion of that son who, between book and book, learned to choose who tells him the story.