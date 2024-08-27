Stories of Women at the Crossroads: Previews and Guests of Today’s Episode, August 27

This evening, Tuesday 27 August 2024, at 9 pm on Rai 2, Storie di donne al bivio will be broadcast, a TV program that sees Monica Setta talking to women who have been able to harmonize dreams and duties, who have courageously faced turning points in their lives, managing to manage both work and personal challenges with the same determination, overcoming the difficulties that have arisen along their path. But let’s see all the information in detail.

Previews and guests

Begun as a summer experiment in 2023, the format quickly established itself, earning a permanent spot on Rai 2’s schedule. The talk show, which saw its first edition air between July and August 2023, evolved, extending to a second edition that also included episodes on Saturday afternoons.

The program now lands in prime time and continues to stand out for its ability to delicately tell the lives of the guests through intimate and thoughtful interviews, which start from a crucial moment – the “crossroads” of the title – in the lives of the protagonists. This approach allows to delve into the choices and consequences that have marked their personal and professional path, pushing them to reflect on how they could have acted differently.

The special episode airing today, August 27, promises moments of great intensity, with guests of the caliber of Asia Argento, Roberta Capua, Monica Leofreddi and Valeria Marini. Each interview offers an exclusive look at private aspects such as love, betrayal, children and divorces, up to future projects, such as that of Nunzia De Girolamo, who – the previews tell us – confides her desire to remarry in church to make her daughter Gea happy.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Storie di donne al bivio live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 27 August 2024 – at 9 pm on Rai 2. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.