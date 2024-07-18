At 9:53 a.m. on Thursday, at number 633 Pasteur, a narrow street in the Once neighborhood of Buenos Aires, the deafening sound of a siren sends shivers down one’s spine. Hundreds of people are gathered there to commemorate, as they have done every July 18 for the past 30 years, the exact time when a car bomb blew up the AMIA building, the mutual fund of the Jewish community in Argentina, the largest in Latin America. The siren sounds at the appointed time and the relatives of the 85 dead hold up their black and white photos. The president, the far-right Javier Milei, has just arrived, a Catholic who declares himself a devotee of Judaism, reads the Torah and has a rabbi as his spiritual guide. On stage, the president of AMIA, Amos Linetzky, compares the attack against the Jewish mutual fund with the October 7 attack by Hamas against Israel. “The common denominator is Iran,” he says, “and anti-Semitism.” Then it was the turn of five relatives of victims. With hypnotic speeches, their voices always breaking and crying, they relived the deaths of that day.

“I found Ile among the rubble a week after the attack, on Monday at five in the morning. I recognized her by her ring,” says Ariel Mercovich, Ileana’s brother, from the scene on Pasteur Street. The woman was 21 years old when she died in the explosion of the building. She had stayed overnight at her boyfriend’s place and on July 18 she went to the AMIA job center because she wanted to pay for her studies. Ariel says that guilt haunts him 30 years later. “If I had helped her, I would not have come to AMIA four minutes before 9:53. What I experienced those days became nightmares that stayed with me for many years. Part of me died under the rubble.”

Eliana’s story is repeated. The mutual’s work service gathered dozens of people every morning on Pasteur Street, like Emiliano Brikman, “who got up early, even though we listened to music until five in the morning,” remembers his sister Jessica. Then a friend who was supposed to accompany him and had fallen asleep called on the phone. He told me that they had blown up the AMIA. I climbed through the rubble, looking for him. Since he was a karate instructor, he was very strong and I expected to find him wandering around there. They found him destroyed seven days later,” under the remains of the building, says Jessica. And she raises her arm to show a piece of rock that was on her brother’s body. “I said that I was going to throw it away the day there was justice,” she shouts to the crowd listening to her.

There are those who were saved that morning by a few minutes. And others who were not supposed to be there when the car bomb exploded. Mirta Strier worked at AMIA and her shift started at noon, but on July 18, 1994 she decided to go a little early “to make some photocopies related to the history of Jewish migration” in Argentina, her sister Patricia remembers today. “Her children had asked her to leave that job after the attack on the Israeli embassy in 1992, but she loved what she did,” Patricia laments. “The deafening sound of the siren reminds us why we are here,” she says through tears, shouting “I love you, sister.” “Hello, dad, I am Tamara, the youngest of your seven children. This is the first time I have been on this stage,” Hugo Norberto Basilio’s relative said immediately. “Today I am 31 years old and I imagine you every day of my life.” Karina Bolán remembered her sister Romina, who died at the age of 19 because she was passing by the AMIA at the time of the attack. A few blocks from the building is the Faculty of Economic Sciences of the University of Buenos Aires and the young woman was going to enroll.

The event was a roller coaster of sensations. At 10.29 the sun peeked out from behind the stage screen and illuminated the faces of the relatives who were crying in front of the photos of those who had died waiting for justice. Every so often, an “I love you, mom” or some lost applause could be heard. In the front row was Milei, accompanied by some ministers, such as Patricia Bullrich, in charge of Security, and Guillermo Francos, head of the Cabinet. There were hardly any exchanges with the relatives, tired of each Government promising them that now, yes, the time has come to take things seriously and that finally there will be those responsible.

Seven presidents have passed since the AMIA attack, not counting Milei or those who came in the last week of December 2001 due to the “corralito” crisis. The president of AMIA, Linetzky, complained that the “most complex judicial investigation in Argentine history” does not even have a designated judge. And he closed his speech with an uncomfortable question and a demand: How many more decades have to pass? Do your job!

