Who last Saturday will walk through the Valle del Esgueva, del Jaramiel, and del Cuco; It was protected from the sun in the shadow of the walls of the Encinas de Esgueva Castle; get lost in the streets of Peñafiel and its historic bullring; or that, already on Sunday morning, he would walk through the streets of Valladolid, he would be surprised thinking that he was in the middle of “D Day, H Hour”, in the middle of the Normandy landings. And this surprise would come from the hand of a column, a word that fits the scene like a glove, of thirty Willys veterans, most of them in military clothing, who appeared before their eyes.

And it is that roads, highways and streets of Valladolid have been the scene of the “X Nacional Valladolid 2021”, a concentration organized by the Willys Classic Jeep Club. “We have had seventy participants in more than thirty vehicles, coming from different parts of Spain, such as Catalonia, Andalusia, Cantabria, Valencia, Asturias, Cantabria, the Basque Country, Navarra or Castilla y León”, Francisco Román Pérez, president of this national club, and organizer of the meeting, which defines it as an opportunity to «spread the use and enjoyment of these vehicles steeped in history that, without the work and hobby of those who have recovered and restored them, would have ended their days destroyed by rust or in a junkyard. ‘

S. of G



A hobby on the rise



For Román, the love for the Willys is very much alive: «every year the number of partners increases. And it does so with a regular rhythm, that is to say, it is not a passing fad, and also with an average age that falls as many young people join ». And he also emphasizes another aspect: “it is an association with fans from all walks of life, of various ideologies, there are no doors here, we are all united by our passion for a vehicle that is part of history”

And it is not free to talk about history because among the participants, for example, there are several Willys MB manufactured between 1941 and 1945, in the middle of World War II. This is the case of the Llasera family which, as its owners point out, “was manufactured in 1943 and we are sure that it participated in the Normandy Landings and, later, served in a French barracks.”

S. of G



If the MBs were manufactured in a high number (we are talking about six hundred thousand), it is rarer to find the M38s, of which about sixty thousand were made. Jesús Sustacha tells us about his: “It is an amphibious version, with elevated intake and exhaust system and the ignition system protected to be able to wade without being affected by the water.” If the MBs fought World War II, the M38s were also at the front, as their owner tells us: “they reached the end of the Korean war but where they entered fully into action was the Vietnam one.” Sustacha also tells us about the current life of his M38, more peaceful but quite active: «I have used it on long trips. I really like driving, the sound of the engine, the vibrations of the steering wheel … they are very special sensations that no other vehicle gives you.

Stories and curiosities



As we review the vehicles, we come across new stories, which our friend Paco Román tells us: «The Willys are very interesting and full of curiosities. For example, the lights are articulated, they could be directed upwards and thus, with several cars lined up, a landing field was marked. And he continues with another aspect: “the tires had the tread in such a way that the direction of travel was not known, and in this way misleading the enemy.” Along the same lines, they incorporated a recuperator so as not to leave a trace of oil. The star on the hood also had its role: “it was to be easily identified from the air by the pilots and thus avoid friendly fire.” And the pick that accompanies the shovel, attached to the side, had a different purpose than what many imagine »- continues the president of the association -« according to the vehicle’s user manual, the pick, in case of breakdown or Any other problem that immobilized us should be used to destroy the Willys and thus prevent it from falling into the hands of the enemy.

S. of G



‘Made in Spain’



After World War II, the Willys would be used by various armies and, as the years passed, manufactured in various countries around the world, including Spain. Thus, at the rally you could see not only American Willys but also, both in military “uniform” and in civilian “clothing”, several Jeep Viasa CJ 3Bs, built between 1959 and 1983 by Carde and Escoriaza, in Zaragoza. The first units were made with American surplus material, but later they were already manufactured one hundred percent in Spain, under license. They used Go Devil gasoline engines, which were the original ones used by the Willys MB and Ford GPW of the American army. But later, we speak from 1974, the Perkins diesels were mounted.

While the gasoline variants were used mainly by the Civil Guard and the army, the diesel ones were already marketed enough for civil use. At the concentration, you could also see a CJ-6, an elongated version, typical of Viasa and that had no equivalent in the American model. And the Jeep Comando, also marketed by Viasa, another of the many variants that would have its origin in the Willys. The Comando de Viasa was manufactured following the line of the American Jeepster Commando, and different engines were mounted: Barreiros, Perkins, Hurricane, and even a V6 destined for export to South America.

S. of G



And “special guests” were not lacking in the appointment, such as an interesting Land Rover 88 Wading CSR, or a German Kübelwagen, but that, you know, is another story.