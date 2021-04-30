Pedro Cano is “a man who looks.” And also “a nomad after the light of the Mediterranean, after all the nuances that illuminate this vast sea.” He is “a tireless traveler with roots” and “a man who breaks down.” This is how it is defined by the team in charge of implementing the ‘Pedro Cano. Painting the trip ‘, dedicated to “the nomadic life of the most important living plastic artist in the Region of Murcia.”

‘Pedro Cano. Paint the trip ‘ When Friday at 7:00 p.m. Where Romea Theater. Murcia. How much Admission: € 8, 10 and 12.

Nacho Vilar Producciones signs this project, a tribute to Blanca’s painter and composed of several parts. The first of them is a documentary with the same name – presented in November – that could be seen yesterday at the Regional Film Library and which is available on the company’s YouTube channel. The second part of the project is the theatrical production, which opens today at the Teatro Romea in Murcia. Jorge Fullana directs this show, with dramaturgy by Juan Montoro Lara.

The actor Sergio Alarcón will be in charge of giving life to the painter, interpreting a monologue focused on the biography of Pedro Cano, his experiences, his anecdotes and the life that his travel notebooks tell, much more than simple aesthetic forms. “They are life distributed in colors, experiences traced in water.” An intimate proposal, far from the realism that is captured in the documentary, with a careful staging from a white space, like the sheet of a notebook, which is arranged to receive colors and shapes through light and light. video scene. To the visual arts, a careful sound space is added that takes its narrative and emotional role. Image, sound and word come together to convey sensations, moments, spaces, encounters and farewells of a lifetime stuck to the brush. “A particular journey to the very center of an artist’s sensitivity, towards his particular perception of beauty, towards the processes of reflection and creation of his art.” A project that concludes with an invitation to the viewer to visit the Pedro Cano de Blanca Foundation, where they can enjoy the extensive work of the painter.