“This is our story when we came together, when we truly saw and understood each other… It is a story about how the world revived the global concepts represented by (opportunity, mobility, and sustainability), but more importantly, it is the story of us humans as participants from various nations, that is, the story of our identity and our way of living in “Our wonderful world, our common home, and a story about the plans we are drawing to make it a better place.” With these words, the permanent exhibition pavilion “Stories of Nations” located in the “Blue Zone” receives you, as part of the activities of the “COP 28” climate summit.

The “Stories of Nations” pavilion tells the stories of 198 countries that participated in the “Expo 2020 Dubai” exhibition, in a symbolism and permanent connection between the experiences of nations, and their solidarity and cooperation in various fields and challenges.

The pavilion includes various pieces of sculptures, handicrafts, musical instruments, souvenirs, textiles, models, paintings, art objects, fashions, and other pieces that tell the stories of nations.

The walls of the exhibition are decorated with creative paintings and human stories, in addition to a “QR code” for each country that participated in Expo, including the countries’ activities during Expo 2020 Dubai, which represents a recall of Expo and a view of the countries’ experiences.

The three pavilions “Opportunities, Sustainability and Mobility”, which are included in the permanent exhibition “Stories of Nations”, narrate the various achievements that were displayed in the pavilions of countries during “Expo 2020”, as the “Opportunity Zone” includes artistic pieces with themes that highlight the compassion of humans for each other, and how people came together in Expo” to work together towards a better future full of opportunities for all. Under the title “See more about our wonderful world,” you receive calls to preserve natural resources for future generations, and Saint Lucia is a source of inspiration for you, and planet Earth is my friend, and Guatemala is the engine of Central America, and together we see the broader picture, the title of the countries participating in the Opportunity Pavilion.

The banner “Our Wonderful World” appears on the “Mobility Pavilion”, highlighting humanity’s pursuit of excellence, ingenuity and ambition and its role in changing the way we live, connecting with each other, and exchanging knowledge and ideas.

Entitled “Our Infinite Imagination,” the “Sustainability Zone” in the “Stories of Nations” exhibition sheds light on man’s relationship with nature.