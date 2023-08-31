The “National Geographic Arabia” magazine affiliated with Abu Dhabi Media, the leading public media services company in the UAE, launched its September 2023 issue, to inform its readers about a group of interesting topics that shed light on the stories of adventurers and the wonders and secrets of nature in the topics of “Grand Canyon” and “Wonders of Nature”. The Ants, Mahmouda Return, and Al Ain Oasis.

The magazine informs its readers on the subject of “The Grand Canyon” about the story of two adventurers who defy dangers and adversity on a 1050-kilometer walk in the “Grand Canyon” region in the United States of America, in order to satisfy their love of risk and challenge, and to test the impact of human activities in one of the most favorite places. For residents and visitors of the United States.

In the subject of “The Wonders of Ants”, a photographer accompanies readers of the magazine to the amazing worlds of ants and their hidden secrets, through very close-up shots that reveal the unusual features of these insects, which are among the most numerous and organized on our planet. These pictures tell the stories of rare species of ants, and enter into their society, which is strangely similar to our human society, generating within the readers feelings of appreciation and admiration for these small creatures.

On the subject of “A Good Return”, the magazine tells a story of nature conservation and marine animal rescue, where scientists are working on breeding endangered species of sharks and then releasing them into ocean waters. However, the biggest challenge lies in tracking the results and addressing the threats that may be encountered after their release.

In the topic “Al Ain Oasis”, readers are introduced to the stories and tales of agricultural life in six civilized areas in the Emirati city of Al Ain. Multiple birds and plants, and ruins that exude antiquity and originality.

It should be noted that the “National Geographic Arabia” magazine is a comprehensive knowledge magazine, published by “Abu Dhabi Media” in its Arabic version since October 2010 in partnership with the international magazine “National Geographic”, which was founded in 1888.