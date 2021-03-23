The City of Buenos Aires continues to add tributes to the deceased, in its streets, in view of the neighbors. First were the murals, which continue to this day. Second, the yellow stars, representing the victims of road insecurity. It is also common to find monoliths, although they are the least. And now they’re showing up white bikes: they are hung on poles and are intended to remind the cyclists who died in attempted robberies or road accidents.

So far there is twelve white bicycles. It all started as an initiative of Critical Mass, the largest cycling community in the country. The first one was hung in 2014. “Each hanging bicycle is visibility and an accompaniment for families”, explains Marcelo Calderón, from Critical Mass. “We need awareness of road insecurity. We estimate that in the Federal Capital there are three deaths of cyclists per year. Education is lacking and official statistics are lacking, because we do not know the number of injured ”.

The hanging white bikes are also in different big cities of the world, such as Madrid, New York, London, Mexico City, Berlin, Santiago de Chile or Toronto. And each one tells a story.

Nelvi Volders is the mother Sofía Osswald. who was run over by a bus on line 126 in Peru at 900. A white bicycle is hanging at the place that recalls what happened. Photo: Lucia Merle

January 3, 2018, Sofía Osswald (26) left her home in Parque Chacabuco. He did it with his bicycle. I was pedaling everywhere. Her destination was San Telmo, where a friend was waiting for her. He could not arrive. Eduardo Farías, a driver on line 126, ran over her and died on the spot. It was in Peru at 900. At 16:30.

Nelvi Volders is his mother. This week he created a request on change.org. In a matter of days, it reached 50 thousand signatures. Is named “A life goes on a bike: training for bus drivers in CABA.” The driver who was driving the bus that ran over his daughter left the police station as soon as he declared.

“Justice is crap,” says Nelvi. “And his times, an agony. The driver is accused of Aggravated wrongful death, but he continues to work as an inspector. The alleged penalty is 2 to 6 years. The only thing left for me is to wait 3 years and 10 months (the trial will be in October) to hear that he will not go to jail and will receive the removal of his professional license. “

Sofia worked for the City Government: she was part of the safe corridors. He studied Fire Arts and did photography work. “She was a militant of all fair rights,” her mother describes her. “He would have loved to experience all the achievements that have been obtained, such as the law of voluntary termination of pregnancy.”

The bicycle that remembers Sofía Osswald, in Peru at 900, was hung because, according to the Buenos Aires government, it covered a traffic sign. Then they put it back. Photo: Lucia Merle

Police station 2 is located one hundred meters from the place of the road incident. In court, he just presented the images from a camera on the block, which did not contribute anything. Nelvi and her family took care to find a witness and the chambers of a business that made it possible to clarify how everything went.

“If we trusted the police, we would be left with nothing,” says Nelvi. “Now we know that the driver rushed my daughter for two blocks, in an area reduced by works. He tried to pass it, it was impossible due to a question of space and he passed it overhead. “

That same month, Critical Mass contacted Sofía’s family and they hung up the bicycle. At the time, a gang from the City Government lowered it, ensuring that it covered a traffic signal. But in time he hung up again. On another post, but on the same block. Nelvi has a hard time going to Peru to 900, where is the bicycle. Although he believes that it works, by way of awareness.

“Many people pass by the place and write on the page in which I ask for justice for Sofía. I like that she is remembered, that she is honored and that it is known that there was a violent death there. I have other children and grandchildren who are around I fight so that they pedal calmly, “his mother concludes.

Claudia Conteris is the mother of Mariano Luna, who was run over when he was riding his bike in Estrada y Centenera, Parque Chacabuco. Photo: Lucia Merle

The white bicycle that honors Mariano Luna (26) It is the last one that was hung. And the only one that was used by the victim. He died on December 25, at 5.30. He was hit by a driver on line 134, at the intersection of Estrada and Centenera. He was dragged for 30 meters. He came from being with his friends and was heading home to Monserrat.

Claudia Conteris is her mother. He says the bicycle was a gift from him. “Was mine. But he got on, tried it and didn’t get off any more. I wanted to give him another one, but he didn’t want to. It was that one, no other. He had incorporated it as ‘his vehicle’.

Throughout the past year, Mariano had participated in a popular pot. He worked in his own business, making hamburgers and I was studying two careers: Teaching and Professorship of Physics and Mathematics. “His was teaching,” adds his mother. “He wanted to be a teacher. He was an activist, a militant. And he taught chess. He went to the squares or wherever he was invited and taught.”

The proposal to hang the bicycle came through a friend of Mariano. He claimed to know the people of Critical Mass. Claudia remembers that she was terrified of taking the bicycle home. That he did not dare to keep rolling. That is one of the reasons why he accepted. “That bicycle is his story. And seeing it hanging represents what the bike represented for my son: much freedom. It was the best we could do. And also, it helps make visible the vulnerability of cyclists. You have to take another level of consciousness. “

The bicycle that remembers Mariano Luna is hung in Estrada and Centenera, in Parque Chacabuco. Photo: Lucia Merle

The ceremony was on March 7. Critical Mass cyclists met at the Obelisco and at 4:00 pm they left for Estrada and Centenera. By 18, family and friends of Mariano joined. They made a minute of silence, a group applause and they put the bicycle. .

Claudia is taking the strength to move and learn well about what happened that morning. He wants to go to court, read the file, the statements. It is difficult for him to face the issue. “There was a recklessness of the driver. The traffic light did not work, but he had an obligation to stop. It’s not that I want him to go to prison. What I feel is that I cannot leave everything as if nothing had happened. Bus and truck drivers are the ones that generate the most accidents, even though they are much less than cars or motorcycles. They must take responsibility; start paying more attention. For me, I’m going to do everything possible so that these things don’t happen anymore. “

Vanina Letterelli and her daughter. They are the mother and sister of Franco Sánchez, who at the age of 19 was run over when he was riding his bicycle. Photo: Constanza Niscovolos

Franco Sanchez (19) He worked as a repositor in a Chinese supermarket in Boedo, but he was a musician by nature. He played guitar, drums and sang. The music had him excited. With a friend, they played where they could. His mother keeps photos of the two of them making music even in a square. He was a fan of Cyrus and the Persians. .

Vanina Letterelli is Franco’s mother. Remember that his son was always riding a bike. From the age of seven. And that, among other things, he used it to come and go to work. On December 6, 2017, around 4 p.m., Franco was on his way to fulfill his second shift at the supermarket. A driver from line 70 rammed him into Traful and Cachi, and died. There were no security cameras at the site. But Franco’s family would go to try to reconstruct what had happened.

“Neighbors and merchants told us that the driver I was going 70, 80 kilometers per hour. And they told us that it was very common for them to go red, “he says. Franco’s sister put up a little sign with her phone number. She asked for information.

Vanina Letterelli and her daughter. They are the mother and sister of Franco Sánchez, who at the age of 19 was run over when he was riding his bicycle. Photo: Constanza Niscovolos

The first to communicate was a woman. He told them that he had witnessed the accident, that the driver crossed in red and did not see Franco. But he could not testify. The same other witness, who was contacted, told the same version and did not dare to testify. The family learned that the driver was fired from the company, and the last thing they found out was that he was working as a butcher in Lanús.

The white bicycle in honor of Franco was placed on the same day as Sofía’s. In a period of two months, three cyclists had died in the City. In those days, about 300 cyclists met in Congress and pedaled to Plaza de Mayo to demand justice for the three cases. .

Vanina travels by bus every day. On each trip, analyze the driver. He pays attention to them: “They drive as if they were going to a fire, and as if they were riding in a car. They do not use the mirrors and they lower you where they want but if you stop them at a traffic light they will not open you.” And he concludes: “It is very rare that they go to prison. But I would like to that at least they are condemned and that they are prohibited from driving. I would not be satisfied if they go to prison. But they must not drive again, so they don’t kill other people. ”

SC