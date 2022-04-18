In the end search and search, we found something good brought about by this cursed pandemic. It is a side effect, which arose in a daring way: two years ago, without the lockdowns and all those grand prix jumping around the world, Formula 1 would never have returned to Imola. The pilots were happy with it, for the possibility of racing and above all because they could do it in the aura of legend of the Santerno circuit. For two editions it was run without an audience, in a kind of makeshift. Now the event has remained on the calendar, the gates can reopen, the stands are ready to fill up and as if by magic there is a Ferrari that makes you dream. Which excites its fans all over the world. And it promises emotions and pride in particular to the people of Imola. Starting with the most important of all, the one who commands in Formula 1: Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula One Group. Which with its own story summarizes the epic of Imola and the immolation around the event.