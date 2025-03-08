Stories #accountants

We have a great challenge, to change the rules of the game in an industry anchored in a competitive, hierarchical and authoritarian system. Cinema should not be a battle of conquests, but a space for collective creation, listening and mutual care Opinion – We will be happy, for Laura Hojman

A few days ago I had the honor of receiving the Josefina Molina Award, which awards the Association of Cinematographic Writers of Andalusia (Asecan) in recognition of the trajectory of an outstanding woman from the Andalusian cinematography. It was something special for me, not only for the affectionate consideration towards my work that I take with all the love, but for taking the name of Josefina Molina, a great reference and a woman I deeply admire.

It was precisely thanks to Asecan, in 2016, when I could meet her. I was after the stage of the gala doing regiduría tasks when she collected her honor prize. I had her next to her while she looked at the video tribute that was projected before she went on stage and I could see the emotion on her face. These little memories are for me a treasure because I can imagine how difficult it had to be for her and for her companions, Pilar Miró or Cecilia Bartolomé, the first women graduated at the Official School of Cinematography there in the last years of the dictatorship, when the cinema, still, was a land reserved for men.

The three had to face the misgivings and machismo of the industry, and yet they became indisputable voices of our cinematography. And the best, they did together, being friends, turning a system that still enhances competitiveness, elbows and individualism.

The narrators have a fundamental role in society, and it is to make us understand that our experiences matter, which are as universal as those of our classmates, which are not an epigraph within “cinema” or “literature” without adjectives

On one occasion, Josefina Molina said: “That I remember, never in the first twenty years of my life I could see a film directed by a woman. No one told me about Alice Guy or so many others who contributed their grain of sand to the creation of a new language” I would like to say that my generation was different, that I could grow with female referents that made me feel that my experiences were universal, that my gaze was as valid as that of men, that girls like me could live adventures in those films that I devoured and recorded in VHS again and again. But not. My experience is not so far from Josefina’s and I think that is why, although I always loved cinema, I never entered my plans to dedicate myself to it. In my world, that possibility simply did not exist, it was not a real option. So I studied art history to be an archaeologist and be able to find stories in the past that would give us answers about who we are today, something that has always passionate me.

The courage and courage of these pioneers moves me, but above all, it inspires me. It reminds me that women in the cinema have been spectators of our own history for too long. And that as I usually think lately, narrating is an act of rebellion.

Today, March 8, I would like to claim the importance of filmmakers, writers, playwrights and ultimately, stories accountants. The narrators have a fundamental role in society, and it is to make us understand that our experiences matter, which are as universal as those of our classmates, which are not an epigraph within “cinema” or “literature” without adjectives. We have the power to question the dominant narratives and offer other visions of the world, make visible perspectives that have been ignored or minimized, create a much broader and more diverse framework with which we tell the new generations “Here is room for you.”

If we want to change the stories that are told, we must first change the way we tell them. Therefore, I appeal to the spirit of our pioneers, Josefina, Cecilia, Pilar, and I remember how they made their way into a profession that did not believe in them, always from mutual support and care networks.

And we also have a great challenge, to change the rules of the game in an industry anchored in a competitive, hierarchical and authoritarian system. The cinema should not be a battle of conquests, but a space for collective creation, listening and mutual care.

Another of my favorite women said, the writer Úrsula K. Le Guin: "The dominant story has been that of the warrior, of the hero who kills and dominates. But there are other ways to count, older, wiser narratives, who talk about cooperation and survival. "

