The beautiful title of Alvaro Pombo, absolute fiction, serves for this inaugural moment of football as we have never seen it before, that is, without spectators and without enthusiasm. The reality is that what was previously expectation to see the return of the teams turns into reluctance on the part of the fans and into sagging arms on the part of those in charge of giving substance to the show, many paid so that their absence makes no sense of substance.

Yesterday this situation had a metaphor of disinterest: the president of the federation, so much debated these years, has been reelected without a voice in his opposition. This anomaly coincides, unfortunately for this magnificent way of measuring teams and hobbies, with an unusual atony of work on the part of the modest and also of the billionaires.

To name the team that provokes the most emotions, the BarçaIt is maddening that they have fallen into that decline of passion and boredom, which is consolidated in a game without objective, as if they were still playing in the anomalous competitions that preceded. If this situation is prolonged and becomes generalized, football will end up looking canned and at dawn.