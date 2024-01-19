Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/19/2024 – 18:08

Commerce in Greater São Paulo began the year with stocks considered adequate in 58.8% of stores, a percentage higher than the 56.2% recorded in December. The data comes from FecomercioSP, an entity that represents commerce, services and tourism companies in the State.

In January last year, 57.2% of stores had adequate stocks – in other words, the current situation is a little better than a year ago.

According to FecomercioSP, the number of stores with above-normal stocks fell from 24.1% in December to 23.1% this month. The percentage of stores with less than ideal stocks also fell: from 19.7% to 18.1% from one month to the next.

Thus, the index that measures the adequacy of stocks – 117.6 points in January – improved this month, registering positive variations of 4.7% compared to December and 2.7% in one year.