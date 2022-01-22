Stores The transformation of Aleksanterinkatu continues, the former department store now also has offices

The purpose of the upper floors of the Aleksi 13 commercial building will change.

Over The look of the 120-year-old commercial building on Aleksanterinkatu in Helsinki will change when offices can also enter the former premises of the Aleksi 13 department store.

The change extends to the top three floors and attic of the commercial building. The owner of the property, Ilmarinen, has applied for a change of use.

Glasshouse Helsinki has been operating on the two lowest floors since last year. That is Artek’s former CEO Mirkku Kullberg the latest company that combines fashion, art, local production and events.

Change can also be seen at street level, as the ramp leaves the pedestrian section of Mikonkatu. In the future, maintenance will be provided through the basement.

The current terrace will be transformed into an interior. In the courtyard, the old glass roof will be renovated.

The commercial building, completed in 1900, is protected.

The Helsinki City Environment Board will discuss the changes on Tuesday.

