Stores The hardware store keeps its doors open even if Parliament restricts movement: “The stores in our industry are also kept open during movement restrictions”

For business customers to secure supplies, a household may need a fire alarm or faucet seal.

Iron- and home improvement stores plan to keep their doors open even if any restrictions on movement come into force. In addition to products that are important for security of supply, hardware stores also sell supplies that are necessary for home security, says the industry interest group, the building and interior decoration trade association Rasi.

“This is also important to remember during mobility restrictions. Therefore, the stores in our industry are also kept open during movement restrictions, ”says Rasi’s CEO Minna Liuksiala in the bulletin.

During movement restrictions, households may need, for example, a new fire alarm to replace a broken one or a seal on a leaking faucet, Liuksiala describes. In addition, many professionals need the services of hardware and interior design stores.

“Hardware stores are also used by corporate customers, such as renovation and construction professionals, gardeners and loggers, who are looking for products in the hardware store to carry out their own business or business activities. It is therefore natural that the hardware store remains open to ensure the continuity of construction professionals, ”Liuksiala says in a press release.

Hardware stores at the same time, they are preparing to act as pre-order pick-up points and thus to offset congestion in parcel deliveries. Customers are advised to use the Click and collect service model offered by hardware stores to make less urgent purchases.

Rasi is on the same lines as the Confederation of Trade, which says picking up pre-orders from stores will help reduce congestion at parcel vending machines and congestion in distribution services.

On Friday, Parliament began discussing the bill on movement restrictions with a referendum debate. In the Government’s proposal, the stores will not be closed or their opening hours will not be affected. Instead, the proposal would only allow the purchase of food and products “that are regularly sold in grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and kiosks”.

In practice, the government would like to ban shopping and moving in stores so that the coronavirus does not spread.