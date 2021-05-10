Stores The clothing chain H&M closes its store on Aleksanterinkatu in Helsinki, and the adjacent Monki will also close

Recently, news has been reported about the closing of shops in the center of Helsinki and on Aleksanterinkatu. The downtown landmark, the department store Stockmann, is also in trouble.

Chain of vision H&M will close its store on Aleksanterinkatu in Helsinki. The clothing store Monki, located next to it and owned by the same company, will also close its doors.

H&M’s Nordic Communications Manager informs Helsingin Sanomat Lottie Karlsson. He suggests that running a store on Aleksanterinkatu is no longer profitable for the company.

“Our stores are still really important to us, but the industry is currently undergoing a huge change related to digitalisation and customer consumption behavior. We therefore have to constantly think about which stores we keep open, ”Karlsson communicates to HS in English.

“An essential part of our success has always been that our stores are located in commercially well-located locations. We want this to continue to be the case. Sometimes this means that some movements need to be closed. This is what we have now decided to do for H&M Aleksanterinkatu and Monk. ”

Karlsson had not yet given a timetable for the closure on Monday afternoon.

From Alexander Street and the center of Helsinki has recently been hearing news of the closure of clothing stores at an accelerating pace.

Last week, Halonen had run a clothing store on Pohjoisesplanadi for more than 50 years announced closing their doors. At the same time, Halonen announced that it would also close its store in the Red shopping center.

On Aleksanterinkatu, for example, the Aleksi 13 chain store and a shoe designer have already closed down Minna Parikan trade. Parika later announced that he would quit his entire business.

Recently, the decline in the commercial attractiveness of downtown Helsinki and the plight of stone-foot shops have also been discussed due to Stockmann’s difficulties. Last year, Stockmann had to apply for corporate restructuring, and to reduce its debts put up for sale its department store property in the heart of Helsinki On Aleksanterinkatu.

Now H&M, which will cease operations on Aleksanterinkatu, has been operating in Finland for 24 years. The chain opened its first store in Helsinki Itäkeskus in 1997.

After the closure of the Aleksanterinkatu store, five more “Henkkamaukka” will remain in Helsinki, all of which will be located in shopping centers: Forum, Itäkeskus, Tripla and Red.