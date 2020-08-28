Stores SOK’s President and CEO Taavi Heikkilä resigns

Finland Director General of the Finnish Cooperative Society (SOK), Mining Adviser Taavi Heikkilä has decided to resign, SOK informs.

According to the press release, the follower search will start immediately.

“The decision is based on careful consideration. In seven years, as a trade group, we have achieved all the goals I set for myself when I started, ”Heikkilä says in the press release.

He notes that the exceptional Corona Age serves as a natural watershed for the change of power.

“We now need a new CEO who is committed to piloting the S Group for the next decade,” says Heikkilä.

He joined the S Group as a trainee supervisor in 1987. Heikkilä does not say that he is actively looking for new CEO-level positions, but also does not completely move away from business.

SOK: n Chairman of the Management Board To Matti Pikkarainen the announcement came as a surprise.

“I’m Taavi announcement surprised, but at the same time I understand his reasoning. 33 years in the S Group’s management position and now 7 years in the position of President and CEO is a long time and a big contribution to the Cooperative Group, ”Pikkarainen says in the press release.

The goal is for Heikkilä’s successor to start work in early 2021 and Pikkarainen to lead the application process.

Heikkilä will continue as President and Chairman of SOK’s Board of Directors until a successor has been elected and can begin work.