The anti-racism organization Hope Not Hate says it has revealed the founder of the Sabmyk network.

In winter During this period, a new network for disseminating disinformation has quickly gained a foothold on the Internet, attracting followers from the far-right Qanon movement in particular.

Apparently, the Sabmyk network, founded in December, has more than 130 different communication channels and social media groups that have gained up to tens of thousands of new followers every day, according to the Sunday supplement of The British newspaper The Observer.

Channels have been set up at least in English, German, Japanese, Korean and Italian, especially the messaging service Telegram but also Facebook. In total, the channels already have more than a million followers, according to The Observer.

On the channels mostly content familiar from Qanon is shared: conspiracy theories about coronary vaccines and face masks, and the U.S. presidential election. Like Qanon, the network also has a mystical founder, the Messiah, from whom the channels give clues.

The founder of Qanon, or “Q,” has never been identified with certainty, but this week the British anti-racist organization Hope Not Hate announced that it will be able to uncover the founder of Sabmyk.

According to the organization, “Messiah” is a 45-year-old Berlin artist and art dealer Sebastian Bieniek. According to Hope Not Hate’s research, Bieniek has mobilized several other conspiracy theories online and invented countless false identities with which he has tried to advance his career as an artist.

In 2011, he even wrote a book called RealFake, in which he explains in detail how he managed to advertise his work in a fake campaign online.

Sebastian Bieniek at the opening of his exhibition in Tehran in August 2018.­

To the Biennale also refer to clues shared by Sabmyk that the Messiah can be identified by the signs on his body, Hope Not Hate tells The Observer.

According to one message, Sabmyk has a scar of 17 v in his hand, born in a “prophetic ceremony at the age of 24”.

Hope Not Hate has found an entry on Bieniek’s website since the 1999 art exhibition, in which Bieniek cut v-shaped wounds on his arm for 16 days.

Hope Not Hate Representative Gregory Davis commented on the revelation to The Observer:

“The fact that he managed to develop such a large audience is reminiscent of the threat that Qanon-style anonymous online manipulation still poses.”