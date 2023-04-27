Stores of the brand Maag, which replaced the Spanish brand Zara, opened in Russia

Stores of the brand Maag, which came to Russia to replace the Spanish brand Zara, began work in the country on Thursday, April 27. The video of the grand opening at the Moscow shopping center “Aviapark” appeared in its official website. Telegram-channel.

The first Maag store opened in Moscow on April 26

It is known that the flagship point, located on the Kuznetsky Most, was the first to open its doors on April 26th. On the frames posted by eyewitnesses, it was clear that the assortment of the store includes both women’s and men’s collections of clothing and accessories. According to information From the tags, Maag items are made in Cambodia, Pakistan, Turkey and China. Employees said the shoes would go on sale in a month.

Price tags for goods remained the same. For example, the cost of jeans is 3.3 thousand rubles, tops – 1.6 thousand rubles, jackets – 8.9 thousand rubles, and dresses – 3.6 thousand rubles.

Currently, the brand’s stores are opening in the most visited metropolitan shopping centers, including Aviapark, Metropolis, Columbus, Atrium and Evropeisky. In addition, on April 27, Ecru, Dub and Vilet stores, the brands that replaced Bershka, Pull & Bear and Stradivarius, began to open.

In addition, soon Maag boutiques will open in other cities of Russia – Chelyabinsk, Surgut, Khabarovsk, Volgograd, Krasnodar, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, as well as Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, Kaliningrad, Vladivostok, Stavropol, Penza, Samara, Tyumen , Kazan, Omsk, Vladimir, Ufa, Tolyatti, Novokuznetsk, Sochi, Krasnoyarsk, Perm, Irkutsk, Nizhny Novgorod and Yaroslavl.

Inditex left Russia in March 2022

The Spanish retail company Inditex, which includes mass-market brands Zara, Bershka, Pull & Bear, Oysho, Massimo Dutti and other brands, closed stores and suspended online sales of goods in Russia on March 5, 2022 due to the situation in Ukraine. Before that, 502 stores of the group operated in the country.

Russia was Inditex’s second largest market after Spain in terms of number of stores

The company noted that due to the current difficulties associated with transportation and supplies, Inditex cannot guarantee the provision of its activities in Russia. After the stores closed, the manufacturer temporarily continued to financially support almost nine thousand of its employees, but already in May 2022, it transferred some of the employees to a forced downtime for an indefinite period.

Russians again got the opportunity to buy Inditex goods

Two months after the closure of Inditex outlets across the country, the retailer’s products appeared in the assortment of the Wildberries marketplace. Clothing and accessories from Zara, Pull&Bear, Oysho and Massimo Dutti became available to customers. Then the head of the Wildberries press service, Valery Prokopiev, said that the online store purchases products of the mentioned brands from the manufacturer or from official distributors.

Later, Russians also got the opportunity to purchase Massimo Dutti products on the Lamoda website. “We still work with brands or their official distributors only directly,” the company’s representatives specified.

The Russian division of Inditex was sold to Lebanese partners

On October 25, 2022, Inditex, which includes Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull & Bear, Oysho, Bershka, Stradivarius and other brands, agreed to sell the Russian division to its Lebanese franchisee Daher Group. The deal included lease rights to most of the stores, which allowed for a significant number of jobs to be retained in Russia.

Subsequently, the Daher Group announced its intention to enter into the production of women’s, men’s and children’s clothing under its own Maag brand. Representatives of Inditex also participated in the development of collections, which are currently presented on the shelves of Russian stores. Ultimately, it turned out that the clothes for the outlets mentioned would be made in Pakistan.

In addition to Maag, the retailer also announced the opening of boutiques for brands such as Bershka, Pull & Bear and Stradivarius, but under new names – Ecru, Dub and Vilet. In total, it is planned to resume the work of 60 stores, which were taken over by the Daher Group from Inditex. At the same time, it was clarified that the cost of goods would not be increased, and the old store staff was invited to work.