Stores Makia terminates cooperation with Kärkkäinen, Kärkkäinen considers the announcement a surprise – “They have been pressured to stop cooperating”

Finn department store chain The pecking between Kärkkäinen and the clothing brand Makia continues. Makia announced on Friday that it was terminating its cooperation with Kärkkäinen.

According to Makia’s press release, the products will not be removed from Kärkkäinen’s selections immediately, but open orders already placed and products sold in advance will be delivered as agreed. According to Makia, the company will not accept new orders from Kärkkäinen.

On Monday, Kärkkäinen replied to Makia that he treats all customers and suppliers equally.

“Makia’s decision came as a surprise, considering that the cooperation has been expanded all the time and the future has been planned together, and the issues in question have already been addressed before. According to information received by Kärkkäinen directly from Makia, the end of the cooperation is due to the fact that they have been pressured to end the cooperation, ”Kärkkäinen writes in a press release.

