Stores Aleksi 13 finally closed its doors, and soon a “new kind of store concept” for Artek’s former CEO will open on the premises.

According to Glasshouse Helsinki, the aim is to combine industrial innovations, responsible consumption, fashion, design, art and culture.

When the traditional Aleksi 13 ceased operations in January, and many Helsinki residents saw it as a sign of the withering of the center of Helsinki and the lower tide of the traditional Kauppakatu.

After all, Aleksi 13 had signaled the move of his own consumers to new shopping centers outside the city center. The popularity of e-commerce has also gnawed at the number of customers in the downtown stores.

But the game is not lost on Aleksanterinkatu, he says Mirkku Kullberg. Glassull Helsinki, Kullberg’s newest company, which has long worked as Artek’s CEO, will open a store space on the two lowest floors of Aleksanterinkatu 13 in May.

It is a “new type of store concept that combines industrial innovation, responsible consumption, fashion, design, art and culture”.

What does it mean?

“I have to admit that when Ilmarinen was called, I had to swallow for a while. However, the space is large, about 3,000 square meters, ”says Kullberg.

"After all, Helsinki internationalized tremendously during the time when I was abroad."

Boringly listed The traditional real estate on Mikonkatu and Aleksanterinkatu is coming to fashion, ceramics, glass, textiles, material innovations, but also a diverse life, ie functional events.

There are many partners. Negotiations have taken place with the actors of Aalto University, and a connection has been established through Aalto with new material innovations.

Berlin Do you read me ?! bookstore branch would be located at Alex.

Kullberg mentions the designer, for example Julia Lohmannin seaweed work and fashion designer Rolf Ekrothin straw experiments.

“We could be showcasing small in-house collections from designers who aren’t yet involved in industrial production,” he thinks.

Kullberg also wants to make room for the Finnish handicraft tradition, such as the products of the table-top Myssyfarm.

Aleksin art installations have been devised in the street-level Atrium, following the example of the Parisian chain Le Bon Marché.

Courses, events and “meeting people” are also on the list.

In connection with the responsible consumption mentioned in the concept, Kullberg incubates a kind of clinic where clothes and shoes would be repaired at certain times. A partner is still being sought for this.

“No retail will still die anywhere. People need food and clothes, and they want to make choices responsibly, ”says Kullberg.

A new kind The concept has already been tested on a small scale last December on Aleksanterinkatu in the National Hall of Pohjola House. This property is also owned by Ilmarinen.

“They sold insane amounts in December, and that’s a good performance when it comes to second-floor space,” Ilmarinen’s rental manager Ville Laurila says.

Although news has been reported about the closure of stores on Aleksanterinkatu, Ilmarinen has been able to renew the leases both there and on Pohjois-Esplanadi at high market prices. Many companies believe in their future when the corona epidemic ends, he says.

“Glasshouse Helsinki’s rent has, of course, been staggered in the start-up phase, but the agreement is market-based in the long term,” says Laurila.