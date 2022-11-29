This year the fans of Nintendo They were left wanting to try one of the most beloved strategy sagas, and this is due to the official delay of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. Game that is a kind of remake for the first two titles of gameboy advancethis due to the conflict of Ukraine Y Russiaand to this day there are no mentions of a new date.

For now the game is in the situation of indeterminate date, since the own Nintendo He mentions that they have not contemplated when it will appear, something that has already been postponed for a long time. It’s worth noting, that many stores still have the game listed, and most surprising is the tentative date on the release page. Best Buywhich is very far away.

According to what it says on the page of the chain of stores, the game is predicted to arrive at some point in 2026. This can only be about a placeholder, that while Nintendo says something about it. And everything indicates that in the next live we would see something else, unless they forget to do it again.

Remember that this title will be exclusive to switches.

Via: Best Buy

editor’s note: It seems that they don’t want to release the date for anything in the world, being practically a month away from the end of the year, it is evident that they are not going to say it unless The Awards feel generous. We’ll see what happens.