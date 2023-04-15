one day after Nintendo will reveal the final trailer of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the floodgates of collaborations and merchandising have been opened. We’ve seen a ton of products announced for Japan, and now we have news about a special snack in development.

Nintendo is partnering with Lawsona convenience store chain in Japan, for a food-themed snack The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The two companies have revealed a Spicy Pepper flavor of their “Karaage-kun” fried chicken snack. This treat will use a unique blend of spices inspired by the Spicy Peppers found in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Don’t worry, these Spicy Pepper Chicken Snacks aren’t so spicy that you’ll have trouble eating them. Instead, they’ll offer a nice twist on the standard version of the chicken snack. They will only be available for a limited time, so if you are near a store Lawson in the near future, don’t miss the opportunity to try them!

There will also be an instant lottery inspired by the game:

Cards And gummies!

Via: GoNintendo