The case went viral on social media. a store in Mexico, because the site dedicated to the sale of different products had rather strange conditions. Witnesses claimed that inside the store a very fetid smell came out, and worms came out of the establishment.

In the municipality of San Luis de Potosi, Mexico, the community began to wonder what the reason was and the doubts were spreading quickly due to the constant bad smell that was in the sales place. I’m the presence of scavengers prompted customers to call the authorities to take action on the matter.

Most surprising were the findings they made. The General Directorate of Municipal Public Security, in charge of visiting the denounced site, indicated that the health conditions were not met.

From the moment they entered the store, they realized that something strange was happening inside the establishment, because the smells were increasing and the place looked really dirty and in terrible shapeso they went to the back of the store to investigate in depth.

What they found shocked the authorities, since They found lifeless cats and dogs, totally decomposed throughout the house.

The health police estimated that they had been inside the place for a long time from the moment they died. In addition, they found surgical elements that are used clinically by veterinarians.

According to local media such as Excelsior, some residents pointed out that the meat of the animals was used for human consumption, but the authorities have not confirmed these claims.

LThe bodies of the animals were lifted and remained as evidence. The authorities will verify the cause of death of the animals found inside the establishment.

In the municipality of San Luis de Potosí, Mexico, the authorities indicated that the health conditions were not met in the premises.

