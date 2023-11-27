We are in the period in which many stores start with Christmas offers, either with accessories at attractive prices or even bundles that people can take with recent games, often they are sports deliveries so that the convincing is better. However, there are companies that do not always know how their products work and this is demonstrated by the mockery that people make about it.

According to what was shared on social networks, the store known as MediaMarkt has released a new package of Xbox Series S, this with a code that gives the user money to buy whatever they want in the digital store. The problem here is that they also give away a copy of Ea Sports FC 24and given this the question arises as to why a free game with the purchase of the console would be a problem, the detail is that said copy is physical, which makes the game totally incompatible with the device.

Here you can see it:

Xbox Series S + a PHYSICAL copy of FIFA 23 😅 The rush to get these out of the unwanted inventory is real. pic.twitter.com/Th8QiqXICa — OnlyGoodGames™ (@OGG1993) November 27, 2023

Given this, people have begun to make fun of the store for giving away something that is not going to be of any use, and even emphasizing that in fact on the box it is mentioned that it is the version of Xbox One, somewhat less effective as it is a product that comes from the previous generation of consoles. For this reason, companies should look to see if they can get a code for the game and verify that it is a device without the disc reader.

Remember that interesting offers are emerging at this time, so you can take the Xbox Series S to an interesting figure.

Editor’s note: There are definitely companies that do not even know what they are selling, and I would not deny that there will be parents who do not know what they are buying either and therefore, bring their child something that will be useful to them. Better to change even the wallet code for a Game Pass one.