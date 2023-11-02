To celebrate the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo decided to launch another model of OLED switch, same that was put on sale at the same price as other devices of the brand, that is, the normal white version or even the The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom. However, a store made a slight error in publishing prices and people took the opportunity to be somewhat opportunistic about the issue.

The strangest thing is that the person who made the mistake was Amazon, a chain that has made a name for itself in the online stores section, offering the console at no more and no less than the affordable price of $0.1 US cents. Thus, one of the largest shares offers in Twitter, Wario64has mentioned this on networks and people did not take a second to buy these consoles en masse, and in fact, several users shared their capture.

Something to keep in mind is that this is not the first time something like this has happened in stores, so a cancellation by amazon, since they have in their clauses the right to want or not sell products to whoever they consider. That means that losing $300 USD is not going to be entirely viable. In fact, some users have shown that they have already started to be cancelled, so there really were no total losses, but it is obvious that a couple of lucky ones were respected to avoid problems with consumer laws.

Remember that the console Mario Edition It is available at a very good price online, it is not a penny but it is still worth it.

Via: The Gamer

Editor’s note: It was evident that the price was not going to be respected, Amazon knows that there will be times when this cannot be avoided, so they put in their rules that they reserve the right to ship the products or not, this is one of those moments in which such a question applies.