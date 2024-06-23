Juarez City.- The owner of a grocery store located in the expansion of the Felipe Ángeles neighborhood was executed on Saturday night, reported operational personnel from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

The 79th homicide of the month of June was perpetrated at 9:15 p.m., by four hitmen who arrived at the ‘San Juditas’ store located on Arroyo Del Muerto Street, to unload their weapons against the merchant, who died destroyed by the bullets, reported an SSPM coordinator.

Several shell casings from a .223 caliber rifle (AR-15), of .40 and 9 millimeter calibers, used in the execution, were found at the scene.

Those responsible escaped from the scene aboard a white Suburban-type truck, according to witnesses.