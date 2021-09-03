It may sound like a joke, but a store in Las Vegas only sells Ivermectin to anyone who takes a picture of their horse, the drug has been falsely linked to precocious coronavirus treatment.

The fact happened after the owner identified a significant increase in demand for the drug in recent months, starting to believe that individuals are not using it due to its deworming properties in large animals.

+ Anvisa suspends and orders the import and use of proxalutamide in Brazil to be investigated, sources say

The certainty came when a client informed that he was ingesting the substance, even knowing the side effects that could manifest. “I asked a man to come in, he was older and he told me that his wife wanted him to use ivermectin. I immediately said it wasn’t safe to take it home,” manager Shelly Smith revealed to Local 12. It was then that he came up with the idea to sell only to those who can prove they have a horse.

Obviously, the decision goes with the Food and Drug Administration, which states that ‘if you’re not a horse, don’t take horse medicine’. Shelly has placed a sign inside the establishment, leaving his policy in evidence. ‘Ivermectin will only be sold to horse owners. YOU SHOULD SHOW A PHOTO OF YOUR HORSE’, on the side, is a warning sign indicating that taking drugs for animals can kill humans.

However, this is not the only pet store that has seen an increase in demand for Ivermectin. Modern Pet Foods in northwest Texas reported sales of the drug hovering around 10 packs a month, but suddenly that number jumped to 50-100.

The Food and Drug Administration stays with its message on the component’s use “On the one hand, animal drugs have high concentrated doses because the focus is on large animals like horses and cows. They can weigh a lot more than us – a ton approximately,” the FDA wrote on its website. “These doses are highly toxic in humans.” The medicine acts as a powerful dewormer in animals weighing up to six thousand kilos, also prescribed for particular cases, such as pregnant mares and foals of all ages. In other words, you should not buy the drug in veterinary stores, if it is for personal use.

The news quickly went viral through the networks and internet users took the opportunity to make a joke. Humans should only take Ivermectin when prescribed by a healthcare professional, as it is important for the treatment of some illnesses such as scabies. (And yet it’s sold in pharmacies, not pet stores)

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach