sony And many companies that create video game consoles normally have a specific tradition, that is precisely to release new models of their devices after a few years of launching their original version on the market. He PS5 It’s already been in stores for three years, which means that it will be time to launch a smaller one with more interesting functions.

Something that draws attention is that despite the fact that PlayStation not announce anything yet, there are some retailers like The Good Guys of Australia They have already started listing the console among future releases. This could be a simple bug, or perhaps a leak that came before some special reveal event in the future.

According to what is mentioned on this site, the console will arrive with a much more compact size, as well as colors that are presumed to be more stylized to be able to play games and also watch videos. For its part, there is no talk of whether it brings a disk drive, so it could be the rumored model to which a removable one can be inserted.

For now, sony He has not given any statements about his plans for this year, in fact there is only talk of the launch of spider-man 2, a game that for now does not reveal its first advance that contains gameplay. On the other hand, there is also DLC of Horizon Forbidden West, The same that is prepared to join the title within a couple of months.

Via: The Good Guys

Editor’s note: It is obvious that it was going to happen, now it is a matter of time to know if they are really going to launch it this year or if they are going to wait until 2024. Normally it is four years of waiting, so it would make some sense.