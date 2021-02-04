Bernard Deschamps

Former PCF deputy of Gard

The report on memory issues relating to colonization and the Algerian war (1), commissioned by the President of the French Republic from the historian Benjamin Stora, has dead ends and worrying ambiguities.

In his mission letter, Emmanuel Macron said he wanted “To be part of a new desire for reconciliation of the French and Algerian peoples “. This desire was materialized in 2018 by the recognition, on behalf of the French Republic, of the death of Maurice Audin executed or tortured to death by French soldiers. The President of the Republic emphasized the need to achieve ” to the appeasement and serenity of those that (the Algerian war) has bruised, (…) both in France and Algeria ”. He subsequently ruled out any ” repentance “and all “Apologies” , which has been described as worrying by several historians including Gilles Manceron.

Benjamin Stora consulted a large number of personalities of which he gives the list. We are astonished to find practically no leader of anti-colonialist Franco-Algerian friendship associations. Thus, for example, the association Agir contre le colonialisme Today (Acca) and the Friends of Max Marchand and Mouloud Feraoun association, assassinated by the OAS on March 15, 1962, do not appear. Nor either France-El Djazaïr. Some ex-combatants of the National Federation of Veterans of Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia (Fnaca) were met, but no one from the Republican Association of Veterans (Arac), which was nevertheless very committed to the independence of the ‘Algeria.

Recapitulating the many historical works carried out in France, Benjamin Stora does not quote the book the Algerian war(1981) directed by Henri Alleg. Regarding the conferences, he does not mention the international conference “For a critical and citizen history, the case of Franco-Algerian history “ , organized in 2006, at the National School of Letters and Human Sciences in Lyon, under the direction of Professor Gilbert Meynier with around a hundred speakers. It also does not refer to the interior history of the FLN, by Gilbert Meynier . Benjamin Stora talks about “Anti-colonialist left activists, communists, socialists, left activists c Christian woman fighting for equal rights », By concealing their fights for the independence of Algeria. Among the dead ends, the “oblivion” of the eight French dead, seven of whom were Communists, on February 8, 1962, at the Charonne metro station. On the other hand, the pogrom of October 17, 1961 is well mentioned. Among the Algerian actors of the war of independence, he never mentions Ahmed Ben Bella and Houari Boumediene. On the part of a historian of this level, it cannot be a question of oversights. Perhaps we should look for its origin in his repeated reference to Albert Camus who, of course, spoke out against the inhuman conditions of colonization, but who was hostile to the independence of Algeria?

One sentence in the report particularly struck me. It evokes “The atrocities committed, in particular at the end of the Algerian war, by certain extremist commandos of the OAS”. Through “Some commandos” ? Not by all and not all extremists? This way of relieving the criminal organization of its responsibilities worries me all the more since it pays tribute to the “Beautiful book by André Rossfelder, friend of Albert Camus”, the Eleventh Commandment(Gallimard, 2000). “What Benjamin Stora does not specify– wrote Jean- Philippe Aoudia, the son of one of the victims of the OAS on March 15, 1962 – it is because Rossfelder’s engagement took place in the OAS. Sentenced to death in absentia for his participation in the attempted assassination of the President of the Republic, Charles de Gaulle, at Mont Faron, in Toulon, August 15, 1964. It was the terrorist Rossfelder who sent a friend a list of people sentenced to death by the OAS, with the mention “done” or “missed” or “in preparation” ”Opposite the names (see Annexes p. 130 of the Battle of Marignane). “Many other oversights and ambiguities can be noted which show that the author has not completely abandoned the illusion of the marriage of antagonistic memories, contrary to the stated intentions:“A rapprochement between France and Algeria requires (therefore) a greater knowledge of what the colonial enterprise was. “

A long paragraph is however devoted to the crimes committed by the French State from 1962 to 1964:“The uprooting / displacement of two million Algerian peasants, driven from their land in order to isolate the Algerian separatists from their social, rural base. This forced displacement, which caused an enormous upheaval in the agricultural landscape of Algeria, was denounced in its time by the young enarque Michel Rocard, in a report of 1959. Let us also quote, the destruction of centa ines villages and the establishment of prohibited zones where no Algerian could circulate under pain of being shot; the tens of thousands of missing, whose families are still clamoring to know the whereabouts of their bodies; the use of napalm, which bears the name of “special cans”, in particular during the implementation of the Challe plan in 1959; the laying of thousands of mines at the Moroccan and Tunisian borders which killed or crippled thousands of young Algerians; the contamination of the Saharan populations by atomic bombs by the nuclear tests started in 1960; the massive practice of torture … ”

Can progress be expected? It will be necessary to be attentive to the follow-up which will be given by the “Memory and Truth” commission, which will include intellectuals, personalities, heads of associations, to the 22 proposals formulated by Benjamin Stora (in particular the commemorations of October 17, 1961 and of March 19, 1962; the elevation of camps such as Ardoise in the Gard in places of memory; the transfer of Gisèle Halimi to the Panthéon, etc.). The fight therefore continues for the unreserved recognition by France of the inhuman reality of colonial domination and the cruelty of the repression of the independence movement. The friendship between the Algerian people who have suffered so much and the French people is at this price.