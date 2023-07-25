Stops | The bus made a too sharp turn on Mannerheimintie in Helsinki and destroyed the stop

The back of the bus almost completely swept away the bus stop on Helsinki’s Mannerheimintie on Monday.

Mannerheimintie bus stop was badly damaged on Monday as a result of a collision in Helsinki’s Ruskeasu.

The Tilka hospital stop was damaged when the bus was leaving the stop. According to bus operator Nobina, their bus turned too sharply when leaving the stop, and the rear of the bus hit the stop, sweeping the stop sideways.

The accident happened at the stop on the Ruskeasuo side at 12 o’clock on Monday.

“Turning around the back of the bus turns in the opposite direction for quite a long distance, and of course the glass-walled bus stop breaks quite easily,” the traffic director Mårten Winqvist tells HS.

According to Winqvist’s information, there were no personal injuries in connection with the collision. In case of damage, the driver informs his supervisor or the depot.

The stop will probably remain in use during the repair work, says Winqvist.

Like all HSL bus stops, the Tilka stop is also owned by the advertising company JC Decaux. The company is aware of what happened, says the maintenance manager Jouni Räty.

“With those rear crossings, around ten bus shelters are broken every year in Helsinki,” says Räty.