Stops and passengers on the tracks: the fault in the R2 culminates a week of chaos in Rodalies

The black week for mobility in Catalonia has completed this Friday with a new day of chaos. The lack of current in the R2 Sud catenation in the section between the Prat and L’Hospitalet has paralyzed several trains ago 8.40 hours and has affected both the R2 and R2 Nord lines, in addition to the regional trains of the South (R14, R15, R16 and R17).

The Mossos d’Esquadra and Firefighters have proceeded to the eviction of those affected after almost an hour inside the wagons although, by then, some travelers had already decided to get off the trains and turn on the tracks over the tracks. This circumstance has forced to definitively interrupt circulation in the area. By 10.30, rail services have been resumed again, although by unique way, so delays of more than half an hour are recorded.

This Friday adds to the Rosary of incidents that Rodalies has lived since last weekend, when in the middle of Carnival Renfe suppressed 106 trains and left one of the busiest areas on these dates without railway reinforcements.

The company recognized last Saturday that the Línies R2 Sud and R4 were suffering “generalized delays and altered passage frequencies” due to a situation of “labor conflict” with the machinist union. Workers’ sources blamed the company, because they said they had not been communicated to reinforcement hours in advance.

On Monday they registered problems that forced to interrupt the circulation between Sant Vicenç and Cunit due to lack of tension in the catenary. Also in Tarragona, which celebrated the reopening of the service that joins this city with Barcelona, ​​the delays accumulated since Monday, with the anecdote that even the train on which the Minister Sílvia Paneque was traveling arrived 50 minutes late to the reopening ceremony.

This service continued to accumulate three days, which forced the Government to intervene, forcing Renfe and Adif to daily meetings and even sending his own staff. On Thursday, when things seemed calmer, a new unforeseen event left the entire Rodalies network with the screens off and without megaphony, which meant that the passengers stay without information about the trains, why they approached and their frequencies.

Illa apologizes, together he asks to appear

“I want to apologize to the citizens affected by the breakdowns in Rodalies,” said Salvador Illa in a pronounced appearance from Perpinyà, where he was displaced. The President has been “committed” to the proper functioning of the service and has assured that “all efforts and resources of the Government will put to reverse and solve this situation.”

The Black Week in Catalan public transport has also made the opposition leader react, Carles Puigdemont, who has demanded an appearance of President Salvador Illa in the Parliament. “The president may not hide more time behind the anesthesia strategy, and that is why he will have to appear extraordinarily and give his face to defend the Catalans, not his party companions in Madrid,” said the leader of Junts in a video.

For its part, the Minister of Territory, Silvia Paneque, has assured that they work with “urgency and speed” to normalize the trains service “as soon as possible”. According to Paneque, the network suffers “a problem of standing infrastructure”, which in its opinion has already been brought at the economical level although the effects of the new investments will not be noticed for a few years. “We have found the house with many deficiencies and we must make many reforms,” ​​said Catalunya Ràdio microphones.