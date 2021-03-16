The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced new controls for dealing with service centers, Taddir with the “daily flexible package”, whereby the service of providing assistive workers has been suspended for hours or days in the centers and only providing this category of workers for a period exceeding seven days for one family only and not replacing it during the contract period Or transfer it to other families.

This comes in coordination with the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, as part of the state’s continued implementation of precautionary measures to limit the spread of the new Corona virus.

The new procedures for the flexible package stipulate that Tadbeer centers must conduct a corona examination for auxiliary workers before they are handed over to the family or the employer for a period not exceeding 48 hours.

The Ministry called on the centers to enable their assisting workers to receive the new Corona vaccine.

It is noteworthy that Tadbeer service centers provide other packages for employers and citizen and resident families in the country, as these packages include recruiting an assistant worker from outside the country, where the customer pays the cost of recruitment for one time within standardized price ceilings that do not include fees related to issuing visas, residence, medical examination and others.

The packages also include the availability of the assistant worker registered at the “Tadbeer” center to work for a contractual period of six months. After its expiration, the assistant worker is allowed to move as a resident worker with the employer or the family if the concerned parties agree. According to this package, the customer pays the transportation costs for one time after the expiration of the aforementioned period. To it, within unified ceilings, while the customer pays a monthly salary within this package until the end of the six-month period, after which the customer pays the assistant worker’s wages that are agreed upon in the work contract, and the customer can request the transfer of the assistant worker to reside within a period of less than six Months, but after three months of contracting with a management center with the consent of both parties.

The packages also include a temporary employment service for a period of two years, whereby a support worker is provided registered in the centers and is not allowed to be transferred as a resident worker with the employer or the family, under standardized price ceilings.





