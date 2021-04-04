Mohamed Kenawy (Cairo)

The company that produced the “Ahmose” series, starring the artist Amr Youssef, decided to form an urgent committee of a group of specialists in history, archeology and sociology in order to watch the series, review the entire scenario, and express an objective and professional opinion, even if that results in him not showing it next Ramadan. The decision to stop the show comes. The series after the criticisms that were directed at him on the clothes, costumes, and the form of the actors who appeared in the promo of the series, until reviewing those criticisms.

The King series is based on the novel Struggle Good by the international writer Naguib Mahfouz, and the screenplay and dialogue of Muhammad, Khaled and Sherine Diab, directed by Hussein Al-Manbawi, and starring Amr Youssef, Majed Al-Masry, Saba Mubarak, Muhammad Farraj, Reem Mustafa, Muhammad Lotfi, Muhammad Alaa, Maha Nassar, Basil Al-Zaro, Amir Salah El-Din, Yassin Al-Sakka and Moataz Hisham, In it, Amr Youssef embodies the character of King Ahmose and the journey of his struggle against the Hyksos.