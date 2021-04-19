Domesticating water when it reaches inhabited areas is the objective of most of the projects that Los Alcázares City Council aspires to finance with part of the Next Generation European funds. To carry out the five infrastructures, it will need a pinch of 60 million euros of the total purse of more than 140,000 million that the State will receive from Europe «to advance the economic transition, change the production model and our relationship with nature, mitigate climate change and digitize the administrative and business fabric in order not to be left behind, “said Socialist MEP Marcos Ros yesterday.

Expectations are that the calls will come out before the end of the year. Although the procedure will be competitive, the MEP explained that “there is an advantageous lever in anti-flood infrastructures, which if they are well armed, may have more possibilities.” Of the initiatives presented by the City Council, he stressed that “they are not so much concrete projects, but resilient, which allow living with the situation, creating green filters and converting agricultural activity to another more respectful use, with hydroponic cultivation.”

The project, which will require more funds, specifically 42 million euros, foresees a public contribution of 8 million for anti-flood infrastructures, and the rest of private investment to reconvert the economic fabric of the environment and return spaces to their pre-irrigation state, to focus production in hydroponic farms. “It would be one of the most ambitious projects,” said the mayor, Mario Pérez Cervera.

However, the one that would generate a more immediate and visible effect in the protection of the urban area is the channeling of the Rambla de La Maraña, worth 2.6 million euros, counting that the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) will contribute two million for the expropriations and for the canalization of the upper part of the riverbed, at the height of the AP-7 Cartagena-Alicante motorway. In the absence of the contribution that the two participating administrations demand from the Community to complete the urban section, the project has been ‘lame’ in financing. For now, the City Council plans to build two 1.5-meter-high walls to prevent other waves of mud from reaching the houses on both sides of the promenade and the electricity and pumping station, which operate next to the Nine Eyes bridge. In this greenway there will be games and rest areas that do not involve dragging in the event of floods, such as a climbing wall.

10-kilometer greenway



Another project is the greenway with a bike path of more than 10 kilometers to connect the rural area with the beach. Whoever travels it will have to take 14,000 steps from La Hita beach, through the coastline to the interior route. The budget amounts to 600,000 euros and includes three observatories, one oriented to the Cabezo Gordo and the other two to the Mar Menor. Includes bird watching in La Hita.

And more barriers against floods. The fourth project to be studied by the EU is that of two collectors under the promenade to avoid runoff and rain carry-overs, worth 14 million euros. It includes two floodplain parks, one in El Gonio, to the north of the Alcazar coast and another next to the military base, with a large green filter, in the extreme south. “It will make it possible to control 73 cubic meters of water, which would reach the Mar Menor loaded with pollution,” said the mayor together with the socialist deputy in the Consistory. The collected flow would be pumped to the treatment plant for reuse as irrigation.