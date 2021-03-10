Eviction of Palestinian families by the Israeli Army, in February in Humsa al Baqaia (West Bank). Majdi Mohammed / AP

The expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank broke in 2020, in the twilight of the presidency of Republican Donald Trump in the United States, the record of the last decade, with the approval of more than 12,000 homes for settlers. Since the coming to power in Israel in 2009 of the conservative Benjamin Netanyahu, the rise of the colonies has been unstoppable, with a growth of 42%, reaching 440,000 inhabitants: about 5% of the population of the Hebrew State. The population transfer to a Palestinian territory under military occupation has been encouraged since the successive Netanyahu governments with subsidies for the acquisition of houses and tax exemptions for Israeli businessmen and farmers, according to reveals the report presented by the Israeli NGO B’Tselem with two weeks left until a crucial legislative election in Israel.

The report of this pacifist organization has pretended to be a knock on an electoral campaign in which the main parties are turning their backs on the solution to the conflict with the Palestinians through the two-state formula. By transforming, by way of the fait accompli on the ground, from a temporary military occupation that has lasted since 1967 to a regime of civilian control with a vocation of permanence, Israel’s presence in the West Bank increasingly resembles an annexation of done.

Other voices from abroad have been added to the criticisms that arise within the Jewish State for fear of the emergence of a one-state solution, with shades of serious discrimination against the Palestinian population in occupied territory, in line with the arrival in the White House of Democrat Joe Biden, who advocates the return of Washington to the international consensus after the turn taken by Trump heeled in favor of Israel. More than 400 MEPs and members of legislatures from the EU states recently warned in an open letter of the risk that “unilateral actions undermine the possibility of peace” and demanded that the EU measures against the “de facto annexation process” .

Security Council resolution 2334, which Barack Obama refrained from vetoing in the last days of his term, established for the last time at the UN that the settlements have no legal validity and violate international law.

While the international community, with Biden, seems to return to the starting box of a solution negotiated between Israelis and Palestinians, Netanyahu in an electoral campaign sings siren songs of extension of sovereignty to Judea and Samaria, biblical denominations of the West Bank, with the interest not hidden from winning the vote of the nationalists and ultrareligious, many of them colonists, who support their government coalitions. It is a wrong, unfair and illegal path.