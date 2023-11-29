Stopping prohibited: New ski rules in South Tyrol

Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Press Split

Anyone going on a ski holiday in South Tyrol this winter should find out more about the new ski rules. In some cases it is even forbidden to stop.

Bolzano – In the Italian region of South Tyrol, new regulations apply to all skiers on the slopes this winter: holidaymakers should read them carefully before their first trip into the valley. The carabinieri also received special training from a judge who was knowledgeable about skiing, informing them about the innovations in the state law. The reports about this New South Tyrolean daily newspaper.

Ski vacation in South Tyrol: New rules for skiers affect overtaking and narrow spaces

According to a resolution by the state parliament on July 23, 2023, one of the regulations concerns overtaking. Accordingly, winter sports enthusiasts are obliged “to make sure that there is sufficient space and visibility before overtaking, always with enough distance so that those overtaken are not hindered”. This regulation should make sense for winter sports enthusiasts.

Italy offers beautiful slopes for your next ski vacation. However, there are rules to follow. (Symbolic image) © Panthermedia/Imago

There is also a rule regarding intersections to ensure that accidents do not occur: There, skiers have to make sure whether someone is “coming in from another ski slope”, even if they are approaching from above.

The new rules also include a strict ban: “Stopping in narrow places, near crests or in confusing places is prohibited.” Anyone who does not follow the rules will face a fine of 100 to 150 euros.

South Tyrol: Richter gives workshop for carabinieri about new ski rules

The 2010 Ski Slope Law was comprehensively amended in July, aligning it with the 2021 state law. At that time, fines for skiers without insurance were also introduced, as were new regulations for ski slope operators.

Last winter the carabinieri had a lot to do with 6,000 checks and 4,000 rescue missions. According to Colonel Raffaele Rivola, the piste service is the main activity of the law enforcement officers from December to April. On the occasion of the new rules, a judge with a lot of skiing experience took the time to illustrate them for the carabinieri. The legal experts even went on the slopes for this.

The city of Bellagio wants to revive winter sports on Monte San Primo. But resistance is forming – even Hollywood could be involved. In Austria there was one Cable car breakdown. (cgsc)