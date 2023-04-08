Admittedly, the officers immediately believed him when he explained everything. Lubach and his roommate dragged the print from their home in De Pijp to friends’ homes near the Vondelpark, because he lived big enough to hang the print nicely.

“On the way, some passers-by shouted that the print was fake – yes, no shit. But when we walked past the Rijksmuseum, a police van just passed by. I didn’t think about it at all, but a little later they stopped at the entrance of the Vondelpark.” The officers said they saw them walking with the painting and came to take a look.

They soon laughed about it. “That thing is probably worth about five euros. But I also get it somewhere, you must be the cop who lets someone pass if it is a stolen painting.”

The two had to show their ID – 'that's standard procedure' – and were able to continue walking. The artwork is now hanging on the wall.

