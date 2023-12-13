Genoa – He threw the (stolen) motorbike at a local police officer who had stopped him for a check, then fled on foot before being stopped with the help of two other patrols and taken to the police station. It happened yesterday in via Pra' in Genoa. The protagonist is a non-EU citizen. Also riding the motorbike was a woman, who declared herself a minor and was entrusted to her mother. The officer hit by the motorcycle was taken to the emergency room for checks.

During another intervention in the historic center, in via Garibaldi, a man of Italian nationality began to rage during an argument with a private security operator from “Valbisagno”. The officers called for reinforcements and, once on site, they were attacked by the man with spitting and insults. The man was immobilized with the stinging spray before being transported to Ortiz square where he was reported for resistance and contempt.