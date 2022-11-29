Davy Pröpper returns to the football field. The ex-international will train with Vitesse. If he likes the return, there is a chance that he will sign a contract with the premier league club from Arnhem.

Pröpper (31) is currently only training with Vitesse. There are absolutely no obligations. The Arnhemmer first wants to see whether ‘the fire’ of the top athlete is still burning. He also needs to get fit again.

Pröpper abruptly stopped playing football at the beginning of this calendar year. He was still under contract with PSV, but was tired of the football world. The Arnhemmer had lost the fun. Thus came an end to a fine career, which led past Vitesse, PSV and the English club Brighton & Hove Albion. The Arnhemmer became national champion once in Eindhoven (2016). He became an international and played 19 times for the Orange squad.

The fact that Pröpper is going to train with Vitesse has everything to do with trainer Phillip Cocu. The two know each other from their time at PSV. The coach has been able to tempt the ex-international into a comeback.

Individual program

Pröpper has not played football for eleven months. He is now working on his fitness. He follows an individual program for this.

Although no pressure is exerted on the Arnhemmer from Vitesse, the club hopes for a return to the premier league. This would, so to speak, complete the circle. Pröpper was discovered by Vitesse as a youthful talent at the amateur club VDZ and broke through as a professional through the education of the premier divisionist.







